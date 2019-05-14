Serial DV offender’s vile threats to ex-partner

A SERIAL domestic violence perpetrator, who previously committed offences against his own mother, threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend's kitten before telling her he would have her children raped, a court has heard.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the woman he repeatedly assaulted, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to four counts of strangulation, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the pair began a relationship in January last year and the man, who the court heard only has a primary-school education, moved into the woman's home two months later.

Shortly after the pair began cohabiting, the man "threatened to f*** and rape" the woman before strangling her "enough to scare her", the court heard.

After the incident, the woman told him leave her home but he strangled her again before striking a lighter and threatening to set her on fire.

He then followed her to a shopping centre, where police were called, the court heard during the man's sentencing hearing today.

A domestic violence order was put in place to protect the woman but the man breached the order by threatening her over the phone, the court was told.

In April last year, after the woman invited the man over to her home, he threatened to kill her kitten and held a bread knife to her throat telling her she was "going to die", the court heard.

He then punched the woman before telling her: "I'm going to send the boys I know to rape you... I'm going to make sure you see your children getting raped".

The court heard the woman told him: "I'm not going to let you kill me".

The man is an alcoholic and has been convicted in New South Wales on several occasions across the past decade for domestic violence offences against other women and stalking, the court heard.

The man has also been the subject of a protection order involving his own mother.

"This was no doubt a terrifying event for her (the woman)," Judge Vicki Loury said during sentencing.

"She described thinking she was going to die. There could be nothing more terrifying for a person than thinking they were going to die.

"You, if you continue to drink, are a danger to women with whom you are in a relationship..."

Judge Loury sentenced the man to a head sentence of four years' behind bars for the strangulation charges and several other terms of imprisonment for the other offences, which will be served concurrently.

He will be eligible for parole in July, having served 390 days on remand.