'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer

A GYMPIE man will not be able to evade the consequences of his attempts to evade police and punishment at Hervey Bay earlier this year.

"Mr Williams, you're in trouble," Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan told Peter Russell Williams, 30, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Williams pleaded guilty to possessing a drug pipe in Gympie on October 11, and to failing to complete within a year the 200 hours of court-ordered community service imposed on him in 2018 for serious diving offences.

Those offences included driving while disqualified and the major charge of failing to stop for police when required.

Mr Callaghan told Williams he had only done 16 hours of the 200 hours community service ordered against him.

"I'm asked to re-sentence you on that basis, then I can only do one of two things - sentence you to prison for 50 days, which you must serve, or order you pay a fine of 50 penalty units, which is about $6500."

Mr Callaghan has previously said the penalties for failing to stop a vehicle when required had been boosted substantially in reponse to multiple deaths as a result of high speed chases.

With police not always allowed to pursue offenders, it had been necessary to increase penalties.

"Do you want to consider getting a lawyer?" the magistrate asked. Williams said he would do that if granted an adjournment.

Mr Callaghan remanded him on bail to appear again in the court on December 16.

In another matter before the court, Lowood truck driver Robert Wright, 66, was fined $2000, in default two months jail, with a conviction recorded for failing to take adequate rest breaks.

The court was told Wright's official log book showed rest breaks which conflicted with heavy vehicle monitoring camera footage showing him driving his truck at other locations.

The court was told police intercepted Wright during a heavy vehicle enforcement operations at Federal on September 24.