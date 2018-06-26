Menu
Serial disqualified driver in jail and facing more charges

26th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A TEWANTIN man with a long record of disqualified driving has appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court, charged with multiple counts of disqualified driving and fraud.

And the court was told there is more trouble ahead for David Maxwell Moore, 47, who had previously served 18 months in an interstate jail for disqualified driving.

Moore did not plead to the charges during his brief appearance in the Gympie courthouse dock yesterday.

Moore faces nine counts of repeat disqualified driving, one of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence, three of fraud, one of possessing tainted property and one of stealing as a servant.

All are alleged to have been committed on various dates over the 12 months from June 21 last year to last Thursday.

Moore, who had already been refused bail on two of the charges, appeared yesterday to face 13 extra charges laid against him yesterday morning.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said even more charges were likely as police investigations continued, including another eight disqualified driving charges and 10 more alleged frauds.

Sgt Manns said it appeared Mr Moore drove nearly every day for quite a period on a disqualified licence, with a record including interstate offences.

"Fraud investigations are difficult and time consuming,” she told magistrate Andrew Sinclair.

The prosecution was seeking a six-week adjournment because of these other matters.

"He has previously been sentenced interstate to 18 months for disqualified driving,” Sgt Manns said.

Mr Sinclair adjourned the case to come back before the court on July 23.

