A Sydney woman had been told to get tested and self-isolate.
Health

Serial COVID breacher found in Byron Bay resort pool

Liana Boss
4th Jan 2021 9:01 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
A SYDNEY woman visiting the Far North Coast has been fined twice for failing to self isolate.

NSW Police said officers from the Tweed Byron Police District attended a Byron Bay resort about 8.30pm on Thursday, December 31 after they received reports of a possible public health order breach.

Police said in a statement they were informed the 27-year-old Cronulla woman had been notified she was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, but she was not self isolating and had not been tested.

"The woman was provided advice about testing facilities and self-isolation before being given PPE to assist with safe travel to the facility," police said.

When police returned to resort about 8pm on January 1, they found the woman was again not self-isolating.

"The woman was issued a $1000 penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with the direction under S7/8/9 of the Public Health Act," police said.

Police were again called to the resort for the same reason about 3.30pm on Sunday.

This time, the woman was swimming in the resort pool.

The woman was issued with a further $1000 fine for failing to comply.

The name of the resort has not been released.

However Elements of Byron Resort said this person was not a guest of theirs. 

"We have not been contacted by police or the Department of Health regarding the matter," general manager Michael Skinner said.

"Further, we have in place an exhaustive vetting, management and monitoring program which would prevent such an occurrence."

The Byron at Byron said in a statement: "The woman was not a guest of the resort, we have not been contacted by the police or Department of Health and we have no further comments."

byron bay byron health coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers crime northern rivers health
Byron Shire News

