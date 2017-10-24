Seqwater offers glimmer of hope at Borumba Dam

This year's Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic has been cancelled because of the camp ground's closure.

This year's Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic has been cancelled because of the camp ground's closure. Contributed

Letter to the Editor from the manager of SEQWATER

I REFER to editorial, Hook, Line and Stinker, The Gympie Times, October 21, and the reference to the temporary closure of the Borumba Dam camp grounds.

CLICK HERE: More on the situation at Borumba Dam camp grounds

The Borumba Dam camp ground is only being closed temporarily due to the decision of the current operator to withdraw from the tender process.

Seqwater recently launched a public tender for operation of the Borumba Dam camp grounds and the existing licensee Col Huddy was the preferred tenderer.

Tony Perrett has not been impressed at the handling of the situation at Borumba Dam camp grounds and called on the Minister for Water Supply to intervene with Seqwater.

Seqwater was advised on October 12, 2017, that Mr Huddy had made a commercial decision to withdraw his tender and that he was ceasing management within the week.

As a result, the camp grounds are temporarily closed until Seqwater concludes negotiations with a new operator to manage the site.

This process is currently underway and continuing positively.

OUT: Col Huddy from the Borumba Dam camping ground. Renee Albrecht

We have also tendered for construction works at the site which will include upgraded bathroom facilities, new office and water efficient appliances.

Reopening of the camp ground is not contingent on completion of these works and we don't anticipate any further closures to allow the works to be undertaken.

Seqwater has previously advised the organisers of the Mary River Fishing Classic that the facilities at the camp ground are available for their event if they wished to proceed.

Seqwater is very conscious of the impact this unplanned closure has on the Gympie community and is working to appoint a new operator as soon as possible, aiming for before the Christmas period.

In the interim period Seqwater is committed to making the camp grounds available for planned community events and can be booked by contacting recreation@seqwater. com.au.

We recognise and thank Mr Huddy for his years of hard work in making the camp grounds a safe and enjoyable place for people to visit and wish him well for the future.

Mike Foster,

Manager, External Relations,

Seqwater