Sentencing of Brett Sorrell adjourned to Maroochydore

Assault sentencing adjourned

THE sentencing of Brett Michael Sorrell for the February 2016 assault of Glyn Brook has been adjourned until next Friday at the Maroochydore District Court.

Although a sentence was expected to be delivered early yesterday morning, Judge Gary Long SC wanted to review certain aspects of key witness testimonies, but said he would have to wait until transcripts of the cross- examination were available.

Sorrell pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in Gympie District Court on Wednesday afternoon, but matters surrounding the exact nature of the assault are still to be determined.