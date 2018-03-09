Sentencing from crash that killed 2 Gympie mates adjourned
THE sentencing of a Gatton truck driver convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of two young Gympie people in 2015, was part-heard in a New South Wales court today before being adjourned to May 8.
A jury took 17 minutes last July to deliver a guilty verdict in the trial of Craig Andrew Yensch, 41, who had pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning the death of friends Jeremy Josefski and Nicole Daly.
Yensch was driving one of the vehicles involved in the horror accident on October 16, 2015, that Jeremy and Nicole as they travelled south.
The Josefski and Daly families attended the District Court trial in Griffith in July and flew down for the sentencing yesterday.