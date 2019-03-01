Sense prevails in fate of Gympie's old timber footbridge

Gympie Family History Society president Margaret Long is sceptical about saving the rattler footbridge. Photo taken in 2018.

Gympie Family History Society president Margaret Long is sceptical about saving the rattler footbridge. Photo taken in 2018. Philippe Coquerand

HEARTWARMING news today that the decision has been made and the money will be found to save the old footbridge that crosses the railway tracks near the Gympie train station.

For years it has been closed to foot traffic and somewhat of a hot potato as many held back from committing to its survival.

There were more than a few people threatening to strap themselves to the wobbly old structure if any move was made to demolish it, as many feared would be its fate.

Common sense has prevailed, and now that beautiful old bridge will also prevail. It is an historic, authentic and stunning addition to the city's railway precinct which, one hopes, will grow in popularity and importance with time.

It holds sentimental value too, for those hundreds or thousands who have ever used it, perhaps to get to or from school, or just as something to do or take the children to see and walk across.

Today is another good day in that it marks the beginning of autumn and the end of a long, hot summer.

Sadly, the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday released its updated 2019 Autumn Outlook, showing drier than average conditions are likely for large parts of northern and eastern Australia.

What we really need to hear is that autumn will defy the predictions and deliver decent rainfall. Without it, many of our producers are looking down the barrel of a long, dry winter.