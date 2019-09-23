Menu
Crime

Senior police constable charged with child grooming named

23rd Sep 2019 12:23 PM

 

A BRISBANE police officer suspended for allegedly grooming a child aged under 16 for sex has had his matter heard in court.

The senior constable, Matthew Paul Hockley, 32, did not appear as his matter was briefly heard in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was stood down this month after being charged with three counts of child grooming.

It is alleged he groomed the child with the intention of engaging in sexual acts and to expose them to "indecent matter".

He also faces two counts of using of the internet to procure children under 16.

The man, who is on bail, was excused from appearing and his matter was adjourned to October 14.

