Politics

Senior minister denies he’s the cause of ‘booze ban’

4th Nov 2019 9:44 AM
A SENIOR government minister has questioned the definition of "intoxicated" as he insisted he did not know of any instances where a member of Cabinet had to be escorted from a function.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni yesterday denied his behaviour was the cause of the "booze ban" initiated by a furious Annastacia Palaszczuk following reports an inebriated Labor-Left faction figure was recently escorted from a function.

The Premier warned ministers they risked losing their positions if they were caught up in any after-hours incidents.

Questioned on whether he had ever been "intoxicated" at an event while a minister, Mr de Brenni clarified the definition before saying "no".

"I've never been escorted out from a public function and as far as I'm aware no other ministers have either," he said.

"I go to a lot of sports functions, pretty much every sports function that there is, and I've never seen that occur and it certainly hasn't occurred to me."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mick de Brenni. Pic: Jono Searle.

But he confirmed Ms Palaszczuk had outlined her expectations to the Cabinet.

"I think that it's the responsibility of all ministers to represent the government responsibility and I think the arrangements she's (the Premier) outlined are entirely consistent," he said.

The Sports Minister denied knowing who prompted Ms Palaszczuk's alcohol warning.

"She's certainly not pointed to any specific examples other than indicating what her expectations of ministers are," he said.

"All ministers take the Premier's instructions seriously and we believe in representing the government responsibly."

booze ban

