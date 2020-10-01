Menu
Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

Adam Daunt
1st Oct 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 7:46 PM
A SOUTH AUSTRALIAN firefighter who police allege sexually touched a woman in Northern NSW will return to Lismore Local Court next year to face the charges against him.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, is facing four counts of sexually touching another person.

A charge of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse had previously been withdrawn.

Mr Davis is yet to enter any formal pleas but has previously indicated he intends to defend all charges against him.

Mr Davis was on deployment to the area to assist with the NSW bushfires and is alleged to have committed the offences on December 8, 2019, against a 26-year-old woman in Casino.

Mr Davis was South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander at the time.

The Director of Public Prosecutions told the court 15 witnesses were expected to be called for a hearing but five of those witnesses will not be necessary to appear.

Magistrate Jeff Linden set the hearing for 20 April in the Lismore Local Court.

