Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Senior cop stood down over unauthorised access allegations

by Elise Williams
7th Nov 2019 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR officer has been stood down from official duties with the Queensland Police Service amid allegations of unauthorised access of confidential information.

The 51-year-old Detective Superintendent from the Crime and Corruption Commission police group has been placed on non-operation duties after being stood down from official duties.

The officer is subject to an ongoing investigation into the allegations however this does not mean the allegations have been substantiated.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

More Stories

allegations police queensland stood down

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears for business

        premium_icon Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears for...

        News EMBATTLED Upper Mary St traders are seriously concerned for the future of their businesses as Gympie Regional Council’s ongoing, $3 million beautification project...

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News Distanced from the street-front for added privacy, it is positioned within one of...

        Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

        premium_icon Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

        News It was a record breaking crowd at Borumba Dam as anglers descended on the Valley...

        Ute stolen from outside Gympie units

        premium_icon Ute stolen from outside Gympie units

        News Police seek information about a Ute stolen from Gympie.