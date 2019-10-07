Senator slammed for dead cockatoo picture

THE RSPCA has joined a growing chorus online slamming a Queensland senator after he posted a picture of a dead cockatoo on the roofrack of a car.

Senator James McGrath made the post at 3pm on Saturday, with the caption 'Car 1. Flock of cockatoos 0.'.

By Sunday afternoon, the post had been bombarded with thousands of comments, with users slamming the post as insensitive and lacking compassion for Australia's wildlife.

One user wrote: "This photo shows me a beautiful cockatoo doing nothing wrong, living in his own environment interacting with his flock, his life now snuffed out."

Another said: "This photo really proves a lack of compassion and respect for our precious, unique wildlife. You've definitely lost my vote Senator."

Senator James Mcgrath's post on his Facebook post, which quickly garnered negative attention online. Picture: Facebook.

After being alerted to the post, the RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the post was "grossly insensitive and completely juvenile."

"It's the last thing you'd expect to be coming out of a senator's mouth," Mr Beatty said.

"We all understand that accidents happen. I just can't understand the mentality of somebody who would put something like that on social media, especially a politician."

"The social media post, I don't think is going to endear him to a lot of his constituents."

Political rivals quickly picked up on the controversy, with Labor senator Murray Watt sarcastically tweeting that Mr McGrath was "upholding the fine tradition of @LNPQLD Senators."

James McGrath upholding the fine tradition of @LNPQLD Senators. https://t.co/fKmnjfJFvh — Senator Murray Watt (@MurrayWatt) October 6, 2019

It isn't clear whether Senator McGrath took the photo himself or was simply sharing it.

Responding to The Courier-Mail's request for comment, the senator said his post was meant to the "realities of life in all parts of Queensland."

"I drive roughly 90,000kms per year and accidents involving wildlife are an unfortunate fact of life on many farms and roads around Australia," he said.

Mr McGrath has a colourful political history, having previously worked for then-London mayor and now British PM Boris Johnson until resigning in 2008 after making an allegedly racist remark.