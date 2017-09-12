31°
Semi finals nothing to poke your snout up at

HOLY SOW: Melinda, Dillon, Travis, Brad and Riley Murnane from Rhodavale Pork. Rhodavale have been announced semi-finalists in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.
PATRICK WOODS PH 0407762656

RHODAVALE Pork, of Lower Wonga, has reached the semi-finals of the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award in the prestigious Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

The next round of judging, which determines the finalists, will take place tomorrow.

Winners will be announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner at Royal on the Park, Brisbane on Saturday, November 18.

Finalists will be announced in the following categories;

Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award

Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award

Access Community Services Cultural Diversity Award

Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award

Pullenvale Ward Outstanding Achievement Award

University of Southern Queensland Teaching Excellence Award

Awards Australia Community Group of the Year Award

All nominees are invited to attend the awards ceremony and will be presented with a framed certificate on stage to honour their achievements and community contribution.

