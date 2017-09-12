Semi finals nothing to poke your snout up at

RHODAVALE Pork, of Lower Wonga, has reached the semi-finals of the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award in the prestigious Queensland Community Achievement Awards.
The next round of judging, which determines the finalists, will take place tomorrow.
Winners will be announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner at Royal on the Park, Brisbane on Saturday, November 18.
Finalists will be announced in the following categories;
Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award
Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award
Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award
Access Community Services Cultural Diversity Award
Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award
Pullenvale Ward Outstanding Achievement Award
University of Southern Queensland Teaching Excellence Award
Awards Australia Community Group of the Year Award
All nominees are invited to attend the awards ceremony and will be presented with a framed certificate on stage to honour their achievements and community contribution.