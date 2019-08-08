Sellout looming for Lions-Cats blockbuster

Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron celebrate a goal in front of a home crowd at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

BRISBANE are heading for their second sellout of the season with tickets for next week's clash with Geelong outpacing the rush for the Easter blockbuster against Collingwood.

The final remaining tickets for the Collingwood game were snapped up by walk-ups on game day but Brisbane expect to run out of tickets for the Cats game by Friday.

The Lions have sold about 700 tickets per day for the past week and only 1500 remain across all platforms - Ticketmaster, BCC and Gabba members.

They are now down to only single-seat sales.

The last clash between the Lions and Geelong at the Gabba in 2017 drew only 18,769 while the biggest crowd between the two sides in Brisbane was the 34,274 that turned up in Round 15, 2009 - the last year Brisbane played finals.

The crowd for the Collingwood game was 34,017 and CEO Greg Swann said the Lions hoped they could beat both records with a solid take-up by members.

Swann said the club had early in the year budgeted for 22,000 fans to attend the Round 22 match at the start of the season but the Lions' surge to the finals had shattered their estimates in the back end of the season.

"The interest has been great. Tickets for Geelong game have been selling fast and the crowd will be somewhere around that for Collingwood which was our big game,'' he said.

"We've only got about 1500 left and the crowd will end up 35 or 36,000.

"Sales for this weekend's QClash have been strong too.''