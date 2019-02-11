Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

THE sell-out inaugural meeting of the new Gympie Chamber of Commerce will be held Wednesday morning at the RSL.

The crowd of 100 will be addressed by guest speakers from three levels of government.

New president Tony Goodman, backed by a new-look board, said he wanted to adopt a fresh approach for the Chamber this year and beyond.

Mr Goodman said he was looking to refocus the Chamber's energies and take it in a new direction, focussing more on being an effective voice and advocate for Gympie businesses on local, state and federal government levels.

POSITIVITY: New Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman. Josh Preston

"It's important to develop a coherent, mutually beneficial action development plan on all three levels of government for the region,” Mr Goodman said.

"We want to see how we can create opportunities for new and large industries to come here, and for existing industries to expand, because it needs to happen.

"Youth unemployment is at 24 per cent and general unemployment around 8.86 per cent, one of the highest rates in Queensland.

"The Gympie Times published a front-page article on January 3 referring to the Gympie region as The Battlers' Capital (high rates of welfare), so something needs to be done.”

"The Gympie Chamber of Commerce aims to be the flag bearer of Gympie business.

"The board agrees this community is in need of a Chamber capable of building confidence and embracing change, so they have a vision around being more creative, imaginative, thinking laterally and even taking a few more risks.

"This vision will require some different thinking and courageousness, without fear or favour in our decision-making.

"The Chamber board are all volunteers who are all extremely busy running their own businesses. They are all time-poor, but are prepared to step up to the challenge as a collective group.”

Inquiries can contact Mr Goodman on 0407 769 168.