SELL-OUT: Gympie can’t get enough of these DIY COVID masks

Gympie Patchwork owner Ann Weller says material for hand sewn masks is flying off the shelf as people try to prepare in case of a second outbreak of COVID-19 in Queensland.

IN the unfortunate event of a second COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland, Ann Weller is making sure the community is covered - literally.

The owner of Gympie Patchwork has spent the past month helping her customers make their own masks, a task with no shortage of demand.

The latest lot of filters arrived in the store on Tuesday; they were gone by midafternoon today.

Mrs Weller has been helping customers who have never sewn a mask before by providing cut outs of the design.

"I only got 20 packets," Mrs Weller said.

"I've got another 100 coming."

"People are going mad making masks.

"They're very concerned about it coming here.

"(Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk) should have closed that border earlier.

"I feel sorry for old people because their family can't see them, which is hard."

And DIY mask making was being taken up by a wide demographic.

"A lot of young ones … in their 20s and 30s are making them.

"Trying to keep everybody safe."

She said customers who chose to make masks were not taking a bland approach, either; every type of cotton pattern was being used.

material has been flying off the shelf, and in some case proved hard to replace. Pic Richard Cisar-Wright.

And for sewing novices, Mrs Weller is keen to lend a hand.

"We've been cutting out shapes for them to sew together and giving them a bit of a hint on how to do it," she said.

The masks are fully washable, and some customers have taken to making the masks and selling them online for others "in the hundreds".

The only challenge was supply.

"We're finding it hard to get a lot of things," Mrs Weller said.

"We couldn't get elastic.

"I got a roll in and it's nearly gone."