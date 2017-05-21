Selfish and intolerant drivers mirror society's attitudes

LETTER: One in three drivers over the alcohol limit or on drugs.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE transition from L-plates to P-plates is a cultural shift.

The USC is presently conducting research into adolescent driving risk behaviours, asking for volunteers.

Aged 16-20 with more than 80 hours of driving, even that will not augur well for this group, unless these youths display emotional intelligence and maturity when in the presence of their peers.

Peer pressure overriding common sense is a driving factor of the high fatality rate among this age group. Although older, more experienced drivers have lower occurrences of accidents, there are other social factors involved in their statistics.

THE transition from L-plates to P-plates is a cultural shift. Kevin Farmer

The death toll among the youthful demographic can be explained by their irrational sense of invincibility and risk-taking.

Experience with age doesn't always guarantee maturity or wisdom on our roads.

The road toll each year, exacerbated through drink and drug- abuse, fatigue and speeding, is so frustrating for authorities, that even greater financial penalties and confiscating vehicles seem to be the only recourse, despite their failure to contain the problem across all demographics.

One in three drivers are either over the alcohol limit or on drugs.

Driving on our roads is like playing Russian roulette.

Selfish and intolerant drivers mirror the attitudes of our western society in general.

Children learn what they live.

Eloise Rowe,

Marcoola.