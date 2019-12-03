Menu
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Selfie before alleged bottle-shop theft

by Frank Chung
3rd Dec 2019 11:59 AM

A YOUNG man and woman posed for a selfie in front of CCTV cameras before stealing a bottle of whiskey from a North Melbourne bottle shop on Saturday, police say.

"Investigators have been told two people entered the shop on the corner of Canning and Lorne Terrace just before 12.30pm on 30 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet.

"The staff member handed the pair the bottle and they both ran from the store without paying.

"Due to the alleged offenders taking the selfie directly in front of CCTV cameras, investigators have released the image in the hope someone may recognise them."

 

Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police
