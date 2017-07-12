Self help for home buyers, penalty for drink drive Learner

NEWS IN BRIEF: Home buyers get help and Learner driver gets punishment

Help for first home buyers

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien has encouraged Gympie region first home buyers to take advantage of the First Home Super Saver Scheme, which came into effect July 1.

The scheme will give first home savers the ability to accelerate their savings for a home deposit by at least 30%.

First home buyers will be able to save for a house deposit within their superannuation by making voluntary contributions of up to $15,000 per year and $30,000 in total into their superannuation account.

These contributions, which are taxed at the discounted rate of 15%, along with deemed earnings, can be withdrawn for a deposit from July 1, next year. Withdrawals will be taxed at marginal tax rates less a 30% offset.

Further information on the First Home Super Saver Scheme at www.budget.gov.au /2017-18/content/glossies /factsheets/html/ HA_14.htm.

First Home Buyers can obtain an indication of how the scheme can benefit them by visiting: www.budget.gov.au/ estimator.

Learner blows 0.113%

A GYMPIE man exceeded the zero limit on his Learners Permit, when he blew 0.113% in a random breath test, according to police claims in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Madison Bruce Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty to driving on June 2, with a blood alcohol level of 0.113%. He was fined $600 and disqualified for seven months.

In a separate matter before the court, Benjamin Jeremy Neills Kortholt, 18, of The Palms, was fined $300 and disqualified for one month for driving at 0.061% on June 30.