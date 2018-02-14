Selective moral outrage at Barnaby's repartnering a disgrace

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHAT a disgraceful selective outrage of moralistic values we see over Barnaby Joyce's marriage breakdown and his re-partnering.

Where is the decency of "A fair go mate”?

Many of the moralistic bellowers have themselves had broken marriages and others unexposed affairs.

Let's see what troubled waters evolve for the accusers in future years, those who shout the loudest often fall the hardest; being judgmental is a very dangerous and foolish act.

There were 46,604 divorces granted in 2016, maybe you could be one of them in future years.

Where was the same press outrage over member of the ALP when they had affairs and broken marriages?

It disgraces a nation to see such little tolerance and the press flogging of a decent man who in tough times needs support to overcome a sad event.

We express our best wishes for the happiness of future years for both Barnaby, his wife and family, and his new partner who is soon to be a mother and give Australia a beautiful new citizen.

The sun will always rise even after the worst storm.

G. J. May,

Forestdale