Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Selective moral outrage at Barnaby's repartnering a disgrace

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce MICK TSIKAS
by Letter to the Editor by G.J.May

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHAT a disgraceful selective outrage of moralistic values we see over Barnaby Joyce's marriage breakdown and his re-partnering.

Where is the decency of "A fair go mate”?

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce File

Many of the moralistic bellowers have themselves had broken marriages and others unexposed affairs.

Let's see what troubled waters evolve for the accusers in future years, those who shout the loudest often fall the hardest; being judgmental is a very dangerous and foolish act.

There were 46,604 divorces granted in 2016, maybe you could be one of them in future years.

Where was the same press outrage over member of the ALP when they had affairs and broken marriages?

Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie.
Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie. Rowan Schindler

It disgraces a nation to see such little tolerance and the press flogging of a decent man who in tough times needs support to overcome a sad event.

We express our best wishes for the happiness of future years for both Barnaby, his wife and family, and his new partner who is soon to be a mother and give Australia a beautiful new citizen.

The sun will always rise even after the worst storm.

G. J. May,

Forestdale

Topics:  barnaby joyce barnaby joyce affair letters letters to the editor vikki campion

Gympie Times
Ay yi yi yi! Check out what's shakin' in Gympie this weekend

Ay yi yi yi! Check out what's shakin' in Gympie this weekend

You'll be spoilt for choice for live music and entertainment in Gympie this weekend. Check out this week's gig guide.

Strength in tough times earns Tristan's mum a nomination

PILLAR OF STRENGTH: Tristian Sik recovers after an intense workout at the Rainbow beach gym with his mother Carolyn Elder.

"Without her, he would not be here”

Don't let your pet die in extreme heat

BEAT THE HEAT: Jay-nee Ralph from the Gympie RSPCA Cools off with Xena yesterday.

Gympie will hit 38C with 74 percent humidity today

UPDATE: Borumba still shut for massive clean up

The split tree and caravan at Borumba camping grounds, where two lucky campers came within inches of death on Sunday night.

'I honestly thought it was going to end up on the wall of the dam.'

Local Partners