Seibold calls in Minister for Defence

Brisbane players insist missing the top eight would be unacceptable as coach Anthony Seibold summoned club legends Peter Ryan and Brad Thorn to help inspire the Broncos' finals charge.

Ryan, the "Minister for Defence" rated one of the toughest hitters in Broncos history, returned to Red Hill on Tuesday, while premiership-winning forward Thorn will visit the Broncos on Thursday ahead of Saturday's derby against the Titans.

The duo are now with the Queensland Reds, Thorn as coach and Ryan his defensive assistant, and their appearance at the Broncos this week is part of an information-sharing alliance with Brisbane coach Seibold.

But at a time when the Broncos are mounting a late-season playoffs surge, Seibold believes his slew of young guns can derive confidence from two club icons who collectively celebrated five premierships from 347 first-grade games.

Broncos legend and Reds defensive coach Peter Ryan gives Seibold a fresh perspective. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

The Broncos have missed the finals just five times in 31 seasons and hooker James Segeyaro says Ryan's presence at Red Hill on Tuesday was a reminder of the famous legacy the current squad must uphold.

"They (Ryan and Thorn) are club legends and premiership winners so they know what it takes to win. Just to mingle with them is self-rewarding," Segeyaro said.

"He (Ryan) is a premiership-winning player and also with the ACT Brumbies as well (in rugby union).

"He is here to have a look around and Brad Thorn is going to come in.

"It is 'Ryano's' first time here this year so he has to get used to the boys. If he keeps coming in hopefully he'll pull the young boys aside and give them a good talking to."

Reds coach Brad Thorn will also return to Red Hill. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

Segeyaro and hulking prop Payne Haas said the Broncos, currently sitting precariously on the playoffs periphery in 10th spot, cannot afford a finals failure.

"Every team wants to be a finals team," Segeyaro said.

"We haven't got our first-choice halves but that's the NRL, you have to find a way to win.

"No one cares if you don't have your first-choice halves, we are professional athletes, there is no excuse and we have to go out and compete again this week."

Haas added: "Our consistency has hurt us this season but we have to make a charge to the finals now, we can't lose too many more games."

Thorn (R) and Ryan (front) weren’t afraid to get in the thick of it. Photo: David Kapernick

Ryan, who played 147 games for the Broncos during their golden age between 1991-99, backed Seibold to make Brisbane a title force.

"I was blown away by the Brisbane set-up," Ryan said.

"I was really impressed by the inner workings of the club and how the coach (Seibold) presents with the players.

"In the past month, I have seen a change in their effort and attitude. They are turning up for each other and the young guys are getting more experience.

"The next step now is having that mindset and attitude to be a consistent finals team."