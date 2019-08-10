Menu
Spot fires began ahead of the main fire east of Kempsey.
Weather

‘Seek shelter’: Bushfire threatens homes near Kempsey

10th Aug 2019 2:24 PM

Residents in the NSW mid-north coast town of Verges Creek near Kempsey are being told it's too late to leave as an out-of-control bushfire encroaches on homes.

The Rural Fire Service issued an emergency warning on Saturday for homes and properties on Loftus Road in the vicinity of Richardsons Crossing as the blaze was fanned by strong south-easterly winds.

Residents on Loftus Rd were told to seek shelter.
About a dozen homes in the area east of Kempsey were under threat, RFS spokesman Ben Shepherd said.

The 375-hectare blaze has also jumped Lotus Road into a beachside national park, where it's expected to reach the sea.

The RFS also issued a watch and act alert for two smaller blazes in the Kempsey area.

Those near Temagog and Turners Flat are urged to enact their bush fire survival plans.

About a dozen homes are under threat.
Strong winds are fanning the flames as the fire approaches homes.
