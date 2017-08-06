24°
See you later Mr de Vere, Kev, Grandpa

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY ANETTE BAMBLING (NEE KATH) | 6th Aug 2017 5:53 AM
The late Kevin de Vere, who passed away last month, aged 91.
The late Kevin de Vere, who passed away last month, aged 91. Contributed

Letter to the Editor

MY PARENTS came to this district as migrants in the early 1960s and as is the case in most places, it takes some time before you are accepted.

We fairly well kept to ourselves on the farm, trying to make enough money to house, clothe and feed the family.

Our language, customs, traditions and expectations were sometimes different to the locals, who understandably thought us a bit weird. This sometimes led to being publicly verbally attacked, leading to adverse effects on staff, children and the family in general.

And this is where my father, and thereby I myself, and all my wider family, owe our deepest, sincerest gratitude to the man, Kev de Vere.

Kev took it upon himself, from his work time, and as a civic leader, to not only sympathise and console, but to publicly bare himself, to show and promote his support for us. We are forever in his debt.

When my father's sister came to evaluate the country her brother had come to call his for his family, it was Kev who took his precious time to show and tell and impress about the wonderful district.

What better person could there be to do that? She was left very consoled, impressed and satisfied. We are grateful Kev understood my parents and family.

FAREWELL: About 200 people said their last goodbyes to local government icon Kev de Vere at a simple but moving funeral at St Patrick&#39;s Church.
FAREWELL: About 200 people said their last goodbyes to local government icon Kev de Vere at a simple but moving funeral at St Patrick's Church. Arthur Gorrie

Kev, you became my grandpa.

How incidental that we only fairly recently discovered we shared the same birthday.

I never knew either of my blood grandpas, and I think that is what you were.

You often told my father, if he didn't want me any more, you would have me.

Isn't that what a grandpa does? I could turn up at any time through Faith's garden, and her wonderful fussing with a cup of tea, to see you for inspiration and consolation.

At this time, I will say it wasn't often enough. You talked about your adored children, their families and grandchildren, even telling me I was like them.

You always asked about all my boys, husband, parents, and all the brothers and sisters, as you knew about each of them. You never criticised, just asked. When asked, you gave much valued and remembered advice. You always had plenty to complain about in politics, and of course council, and the state of affairs.

That's what grandpas do. And then if someone else came along, through the conversation, you would tell about their father, mother, grandparents, in-laws, children, and what a great worker or person they were. The whole town is indebted and remembers you.

See you later, Mr de Vere - Kev - Grandpa. You will always be with us.

Anette Bambling,

Sexton

