See lots of bull at the Gympie Show

THE stud beef section at this year's Gympie Show will have plenty for everyone.

If you just want to wander through and look at nearly 300 of the state's top beef bloodlines or if you are involved in some of the junior activities, you will be well catered for.

The near-record nominations in the stud beef section will put a strain on accommodation for that number of animals.

Marty Nolan is the chief steward who, along with a committee of local stud breeders, started organising the 2017 event this time last year.

The highlight of the beef section is 180 head entered in the droughtmaster feature show.

Entries in this section emphasise the quality and genetics available in this breed.

Entries have been received from as far north as Sarina to south of Gympie.

Most other breeds are represented with Paul Foreman's supreme champion limousin female at the Murgon Show and the supreme champion at Nanango, an angus female exhibited by Lucy Roche joining many other entries that have been performing well at earlier shows.

Regional high schools are well represented in the handling class in which the students prepare and exhibit led animals.

High schools also have entries in the stud beef section with murray greys from Noosa District, lowlines from Hervey Bay, limousins from Bundaberg, and south devon and droughtmasters from Maleny.

Steward Warren Smith said the success last year of the Super Bull competition ensured it would take place again this year.

Mr Smith said the Super Bull gives the public the chance to vote for what they consider to be the best animal out of a group of 20 entered by the breeders.

"The real judges are the graziers who use the bulls to produce the meat,” he said.

"There will be five butchers as the judging panel and their scores will be half the total.”

Mr Smith said that in 2016 the public bought 400 tickets for the right to have their say in the Super Bull.

"Shows do not change very much and we have included the Super Bull as being something a bit different,” he said.