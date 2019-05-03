Security measures in place at a Gympie high school today

SCHOOLYARD FIGHT: A student and teacher were injured as a fight broke out at James Nash State High School on Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE Tuesday 9am:

SECURITY guards and police were on duty at James Nash State High School this morning, following a violent brawl in the school grounds last week, where a student was knocked out and a teacher punched in the face.

One parent, who saw two security guards at the main student drop-off point in Myall St this morning, said there had been violent threats made on social media towards some students over the weekend.

"One of the students (that's not a student of James Nash) involved last week, has posted on social media that he's going to take a knife to James Nash today and finish what he started,” she said.

"I asked my son whether he was worried about going to school today, he said 'not really', so he's gone off - but I was glad to see the security guards there.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said Gympie police would be patrolling the school today, focusing on the school drop-off and pick -off times between 8-9am and 2.30-3.30pm.

Three cars had patrolled the school this morning, she said.

James Nash State High School has been contacted for comment.

UPDATE Friday 3.15PM: THE Department of Education said it is treating yesterday's fight at James Nash State High School as "extremely serious” after a student was knocked out and a teacher punched in the face.

"James Nash State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment. Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority,” a Department of Education spokesman said.

"Continued media coverage and social media posts regarding these kinds of incidents only serves to glorify the negative behaviours displayed in the videos.

"The media and the broader community have a responsibility to encourage and support positive behaviours in our young people.

It is believed the incident is being referred to Gympie police.

"Students involved in the incident are being dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan and an investigation is ongoing. No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues,” a Department of Education spokesman said.

"James Nash State High School does not tolerate bullying and violence and has implemented a range of pastoral care programs and initiatives across all year levels and participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

"The school has also implemented a school-wide Positive Education program that explicitly teaches students expected behaviours (including anti-bullying).

"The school also offers support to students through a range of support staff, including a Guidance Officer, Student Advisors, a School Based Youth Health Nurse and Youth Support Coordinator.

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.

"James Nash State High School continues to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community.”

EARLIER: SHOCKING video capturing another school yard fight in Gympie emerged on social media yesterday.

The fight left one student unconscious and a teacher injured.

Police and Ambulance were called to James Nash State High School after lunch yesterday following the incident.

The video which lasts for 14 seconds show a group of students going at each other and a much larger group standing around watching as the fight took place.

A parent said the fight began when a year 10 student had an issue with a group of children who were playing football when the ball hit his girlfriend's bag.

"The year 10 student organised for students (from another school) to come on the school grounds at lunchtime for a fight,” the parent said.

It is believed that one of the students was knocked out and was taken to hospital.

It is also believed that the students involved in the fight have either been expelled or suspended.

The school principal has been contacted for comment.