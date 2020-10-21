Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BITING a security guard landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting people performing a lawful duty.

The court heard Sharp was drinking at the Carriers Arms Hotel in July when she became involved in an altercation with another woman.

When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

The court heard Sharp bit the man on the upper forearm but she did not break skin.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was still very young and was a mum of two.

Sharp was studying social work, he said, and didn't usually drink much.

Mr Riedel his client wanted to apologise to the security officer involved.

He said his client was embarrassed and would never return to the hotel.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said to Sharp he suspected if she hadn't been drinking, the incident wouldn't have happened.

Sharp agreed.

She was placed on an 80-hour community service order and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

carriers arms hotel fccrime fcpolice maryborough security guard
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal crash driver apologises to family outside court

        Premium Content Fatal crash driver apologises to family outside court

        News Emotional scenes unfolded outside the courthouse

        Arsonist broke into Gympie house and lit fire in backyard

        Premium Content Arsonist broke into Gympie house and lit fire in backyard

        News The man walked free from court yesterday, but with seven months’ parole hanging...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        POWER 40: Gympie’s most influential people of 2020, #30-25

        Premium Content POWER 40: Gympie’s most influential people of 2020, #30-25

        News The countdown continues as we reveal the next six most powerful and influential men...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:30 AM