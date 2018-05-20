SECTION D: Does it spell bad news for highway businesses?

BYPASS: The Monkland St intersection, which currently caters to about 25,000 vehicles per day.

BYPASS: The Monkland St intersection, which currently caters to about 25,000 vehicles per day. Tom Daunt

It may be a big win for road safety, but at least 72 highway-dependent Gympie businesses will be affected when the final stage of the Bruce Highway bypass is completed.

With $800 million in Federal Government funding recently being granted for the Section D project, traffic will be diverted around Gympie's central business district as the link-up from Cooroy to Curra is finished.

Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D. Scott Kovacevic

Up to six fuel stations occupy the affected stretch, along with eight locally-owned motels and 10 popular eateries.

Lake Alford's popularity could also be compromised, with a potential flow-on effect for the Gympie Gold Mining Museum located on the same premises.

Section D map. Contributed

Fast food giants McDonalds, KFC, Domino's, Red Rooster, Hungry Jack's, Subway and Pizza Hut may all lose significant traffic, as their current locations rely heavily on highway trade.

Hardware superstore Bunnings could be jeopardised despite only recently establishing in Gympie, while the Centro shopping complex should still retain a healthy percentage of its current shoppers.

Previously addressing grumblings regarding a potential negative economic impact on the region as a result of the upgrades, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said traffic flow through the highway was "not sustainable”.

Deputy PM Michael McCormick and Llew O'Brien stand next to the Bruce Highway. Approval for Section D had been a long time coming.

"The intersection at Monkland St is already servicing about 25,000 vehicles per day,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The obvious thing to do is create a ring road around Gympie. Gympie is going forward and this road will only enhance it.”

The Section D funding was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack late last month after a hard-fought campaign led by Mr O'Brien, The Gympie Times and various other community groups.

Mr O'Brien said business should receive support through the bypass process.

"There will definitely be some adjustment.

"The consultation has been in the works since 2006.

"It is a commercial reality of being on the highway, but they (businesses) need to be provided with assistance that is usual and appropriate in these circumstance.”

Written by Josh Preston & Tom Daunt