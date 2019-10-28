Secret of Klum’s epic Halloween looks

Heidi Klum spills on inspiration behind her best Halloween looks. Picture: Getty Images.

On Thursday, Heidi Klum is set to host her 20th Halloween party at Cathédrale in NYC.

Since 2000, the supermodel has been synonymous with the ghoulish holiday thanks to her often wildly elaborate costumes.

"I don't want to let my Halloween fans down because there are so many people who love creativity as much as I do and are jonesing to see what I do," said Klum, who has dressed as everything from an anatomically-accurate Jessica Rabbit to a "Thriller" werewolf.

"This is what this is about … it gives people an opportunity to be someone else for the day," she said.

As for this year's costume, she remains tight-lipped but did spill that she'd be dressing up with her new hubby, Tom Kaulitz.

Here she reveals the stories behind each of her insane costumes over the years:

2000

Klum was barely recognisable in her first Halloween party look. Picture: WireImage.

A risque twist on a traditional German garment, Klum's 2000 costume was a daring nod to her roots, but no way near as elaborate as they've become over the years.

"I took a traditional German dirndl, and made it more punk," said Klum of her first party look. "I wanted to be Heidi, but a little bit more S & M."

2001

Heidi Klum’s Lady Godiva came complete with an actual horse. Picture: Getty Images

Klum made a grand entrance galloping into her party atop a horse in 2001.

"I didn't know how to ride a horse," she said.

"[The NYPD] gave me one of the police horses and it was very nice. But I was still scared."

2002

Klum’s Betty Boop saw the beginning of her move towards epic makeup and prosthetics for Halloween. Picture: Getty Images.

The cartoon character was a turning point for Klum. "I put fake boobs on. I got rid of my eyebrows and [drew] them higher up. I was slowly but surely getting more involved with my costumes," she said.

2003

After Betty, she took it up a notch with this all-gold get up. Picture: Getty Images.

"I wanted everything to be gold," Klum explained.

"I even had gold teeth - a custom grille. I always have fake teeth when I do my costumes."

2004

Klum and her ex-husband Seal made a spooky pair in 2004. Picture: Getty Images.

"I had to go to one of those medical-supply stores and get a big, heavy fake skeleton that doctors and nurses use to study with, and carry it on my back all night long," said Klum of the creepy costume.

2005

Klum did her own hair and makeup for her sexy, striking vampire. Picture: Getty Images

"I had wings and a bleeding heart and five wigs that I sewed together. I had help with the costume but didn't have [pro] hair and makeup until 2011!"

2006

Klum’s epic “Eve and the forbidden fruit” costume is a fan favourite from over the years. Picture: Getty Images.

While pregnant with her now 12-year-old son Johan, Klum opted for a silhouette that would show off her famous pins in 2006.

"I was nine months pregnant. I thought, 'What can I be that is big and safe for the baby and comfortable for me?' We had to get a convertible because I couldn't fit through car doors."

2007

Looking like a Cats cast member, 2007 saw her opt for a very different shape from the apple costume. Picture: Getty Images.

"After being a big apple, I wanted to be a sexy little kitty cat," Klum said. "I wanted to show my body and just have a skin-tight cat costume."

2008

Kali, the Hindu Goddess is definitely one of Klum’s more frightening looks. Picture: AP.

2009

Only Heidi Klum could pull off a ‘sexy crow’ outfit. Picture: Getty Images.

"I had just given birth. I was like, 'Black is slimming,' " Klum said. It was her first Los Angeles bash. "People in [LA] don't party the way New Yorkers do. At midnight, LA people are like, 'Good night, everybody.' I can't deal with that."

2010

Yes, that terrifying purple robot is Heidi Klum sans-toenails. Picture: Getty Images.

"I go to Disney [World] all the time and I was watching a parade and saw these amazing dancers on stilts and I was like, 'I want to do that!' " Klum said. Unfortunately, "I lost my toenails when I was hopping on the stilts so much. It was horrible. I guess it happens to serious athletes all the time."

2011

Costume one was a skinless human body. Picture: Getty Images.

But for her own party she and ex-husband Seal went as terrifyingly realistic apes. Picture: Getty Images.

"It was stressful," said Klum of her dual Halloween costumes (a skinless human body for a party in Vegas and, with then-husband Seal, an ape for the next night in NYC).

"I got the idea for the body after meeting the creator of the Body Worlds exhibition," said the supermodel, who arrived on a gurney alongside two doctors who ripped the sheet away to reveal the jaw-dropping look.

"The ape took longer because … an ape has so many spots, all these little freckles, and then [prosthetics artist Mike Marino] had to glue all these little hairs onto the prosthetics."

2012

The next year, she was back in glamour as Cleopatra. Picture: Getty Images.

"After being a dead body and an ape … I wanted to be royal and beautiful," Klum said. This time, she practised her stilt-walking: "It gets harder when a little alcohol goes into those veins."

2013

Klum did the a real-life FaceApp old person filter before it was cool. Picture: Getty Images.

This costume, Klum said, "was sparked by people telling me, 'Wow, you're 40 now, how are you feeling with being old in [the modelling] industry?' " She went all out: "I was in head-to-toe Chanel. I had a Rolls-Royce. I was like, 'I want to arrive in style.' " Klum had her arm covered in sunspots and her false teeth were cracked and aged. She even got yellow-tinted contact lenses to make her eyes look glassy. "I should be lucky to get this old," she said of what she calls her favourite costume.

2014

A Halloween twist on her Victoria’s Secret days. Picture: Getty Images.

While her antennas glowed, Klum said "it was very hard to see. I had these plastic round eyes and behind that, the batteries for the lights." She added that her Victoria's Secret days came in handy for strutting in her super-sized wings.

2015

Her jaw-dropping Jessica Rabbit costume has become iconic. Picture: Getty Images.

"I was looking up who is the most well-known sex symbol - and it's Jessica Rabbit," said Klum. "I said, 'Perfect.' What man doesn't want Jessica Rabbit? I wanted plus-plus everything: boobs, butt, lips." But the rear-end prosthetics were a tad uncomfortable in the beginning. "It feels weird, like you're sitting on a cushion. But you get used to it. Everyone was grabbing my boobs and butt because they knew they were fake."

2016

Five lucky models got to be mistaken for Heidi Klum for an entire night in 2016. Picture: Getty Images.

"I had to find girls with the same height and body as me," said Klum. "If someone's thighs or hips are bigger, the effect doesn't work." Artist Mike Marino used prosthetics to make the faces match Klum's.

2017

Klum’s Thriller werewolf was uncanny. Picture: AP.

Klum even learned the dance from Michael Jackson's music video: "I rehearsed for four days." Asked if she would repeat the costume given renewed sex-abuse claims against Jackson, Klum said she tries not to get "too political" with her costume choices.

2018

Klum loved driving around NYC in an onion buggy as Princess Fiona to match her ride in the movie: "It was amazing!" Less cool? Removing the prosthetics glued to her face. "I had pieces of my chest skin rip off when removing Jessica Rabbit prosthetics - you need to be very careful."

