Yonder Festival
News

Secret location for immersive Mary Valley music festival

Shelley Strachan
24th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
FROM the team behind the Brisbane Street Art Festival and the co-founder of Jungle Love Festival, comes a new immersive festival experience in the Mary Valley, curating a broad spectrum of emerging and established artists across all mediums and genres.

Innovative and experimental works, engaging high end audio and visual production, will showcase exciting new works: this is the festival to discover a new love.

With a passionate approach to providing the most immersive summer camping festival experience, Yonder will curate a broad spectrum of emerging and established artists across a variety of mediums and genres. Alongside an extensive music program across four stages, the festival maintains an equal focus on visual art, theatre, dance, roving performances, workshops and talks scattered throughout the immersive site.

The festival will run from Thursday afternoon November 28 until late Saturday night, November 30.

The location is somewhere near Imbil and the location will be revealed at a later date.

Performers will be Apeman, Asha Jefferies, Buttercats, Colts, Captain Dreamboat, Chakra Efendi, CHURCH, Cigany Weaver, Cloe Terare, Cool Sounds, Dear Doonan, Desmond Cheese, Dream Coast, DRMNGNOW, Fascinator, FeelsClub, Felivand, Fight Ibis, Full Flower Moon Band, Great Sage, Gypsy Cats, Harmon, Hazards of Swimming Naked, Imbi the Girl, Jaguar Jonze, Kallidad, Kaylah Truth, Kenta Hayashi, Luminescence, Lying Down, Mantashade, Middle Name Dance Band, Mufaro, Omegachild, Party Dozen, Pocketlove, Requin, Strange Seed, Sycco, The Ancient Bloods, The Dead Maggies, The Jensens, The Oogars, The Stragglers, Tijuana Cartel, A Love Supreme, Alex Intas, AVAXA, Belt Ullrich, Boom Boom Bean Selecta, Apeman (2), Carlo Xavier, Cosmo Ritmo DJs, Glasshead, Hannah D, Herbal Infusers, Jono Ma, Mumbles, Penelope Two-Five, Pocketmoth, Selecta Savage, SImon Bird, Viscous

Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/yonder-festival-2019-tickets-

