Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Secret filming’: Accused shopping centre creep in court

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of indecently filming a woman at a Maryborough shopping centre has had his charges mentioned in court.

William Charles Cleave, 21, was in custody and did not appear before Maryborough Magistrate Court on Monday.

His charge, one count of 'observations or recordings in breach of privacy - genital or anal region' - was mentioned in court.

Court documents revealed Mr Cleave was accused of visually recording an unknown woman's genital region at Station Square Shopping Centre.

He has not entered a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fccourt maryborough shopping centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD FIRST: Gympie businessman charged over worker’s death

        Premium Content QLD FIRST: Gympie businessman charged over worker’s death

        News In the first prosecution of this kind, the owner of Owens Rewinds faces a possible maximum penalty of 20 years in jail

        23yo man accused of serious attack on Gympie cop

        Premium Content 23yo man accused of serious attack on Gympie cop

        News The man is accused of seriously assaulting the officer and running when he tried to...

        Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

        Premium Content Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

        News The woman smashed his car windows with the axe after he bit her on the face during...

        $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        Premium Content $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        News Victorians are buying up local properties “sight unseen”