Secret council business - financial analysis a state secret

ONLY the Gympie Regional Council can tell us what the Queensland Treasury Corporation said about its deficit budget outcome.

Mayor Mick Curran and Cr Bob Fredman expressed widely different views of council spending priorities, with strongly implied criticism from Cr Fredman and on how QTC advice should be interpreted.

Cr Fredman yesterday strongly suggested the council was misspending its money on tourism projects such as the Rattler and CBD beautification projects such as Smithfield St.

He and Cr Curran presented differing views on the QTC's advice, following the council's $1.9 million operational deficit.

Cr Curran has said previous council surpluses created reserves which have been too large, according to his interpretation of advice from the QTC.

But Cr Fredman said yesterday council savings should be spent on low risk and high return basics.

"It is not so much about how much we spend or how we fund it, but what we spend it on,” he said.

Cr Curran said he understood community interest in finances, particularly the spending of council reserves, but said the QTC had advised that these reserves were excessive.

He said the QTC briefing highlighted "previously excessive reserves” and said these had "let the community down”.

And the QTC is not in a position to clarify the issue, according to a spokesman yesterday.

The QTC advice., delivered privately to the council had made this clear, he said.

This had held up delivery of infrastructure and did not deliver value for rates collected.

But Cr Fredman disagreed.

"I am all for spending on projects that are low risk and improve the quality of life for us as citizens and ratepayers.”

In a strongly implied criticism of the Rattler project, he said "I personally have problems with big tourism ventures, or CBD beautification projects and the like, which have absorbed a huge amount of money.

"I prefer instead to see projects like roads and bridges, water supply and really useful infrastructure such as, for example, a joint effort with the state government to build a multilevel car park at the Gympie Hospital.

"But my colleagues may differ as is their right and I accept that previous decisions may have been made with the best intent based on the information presented to them.”

The QTC spokesman said the organisation was "under an obligation of commercial confidentiality on all engagements we undertake for client councils.”