Second tyre tragedy almost kills former Gympie High student

A EXPLODING grader tyre has left a former Gympie man with extensive fractures and lacerations, including five breaks to his left leg.

Former Gympie State High School student Layton Deserio was working on a grader tyre on a Richmond property in North Queensland when it "exploded” two days ago.

He was treated by ambulance officers and a registered nurse at the scene before being choppered to hospital where he has since undergone surgery.

Lily Borrough

It was the second time a tyre had been involved in a freak accident, little Lily Dorrough died last month when she was crushed by a huge tyre.

SO TRAGIC: Little girl killed at father's workplace by tyre

Lily Dorrough, 7, was tragically crushed by a similar kind of tyre in a Roma workshop in August.

Layton's mother Kerry Espin has thanked well wishers on Facebook, revealing her son had received a compound break to his arm and severed artery caused by the break.

"He has plates and screws in it. He has a severe laceration to his right leg and five breaks to his left leg,” she said.

"He has a pump on his leg attached to calf muscle and an external cage on it/ He will have more surgery tomorrow to close his calf muscle and put in rods in that leg. He looks like also having broken his heel off and his wrist and thumb.”

Mr Deserio is believed to be undergoing more surgery today.