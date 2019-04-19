Second Stirling Homes ex-director in Gympie court

A SECOND former director of failed Gympie building firm, Stirling Homes, has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Karen Michelle Bazzan, 40, of Chatsworth, initially entered a guilty plea to a charge of driving on the Bruce Hiighway while unlicensed because of an accumulation of demerit points.

Visiting magistrate Stephen Courtney, however, vacated the plea after Ms Bazzan indicated she needed to re-arrange matters connected to her need for a licence for her equestrian-related business.

Ms Bazzan had been subject to a licence suspension until March 11, when she was caught driving on February 23.

Mr Courtney adjourned the case to October 17 and urged Ms Bazzan to prepare for the loss of all her licences for a mniimum of six months.

He said he took into account that she had not realised she was unlicensed, in personal circumstances which had required her to change address.

Her former partner Peter Bazzan, 50, of Lower Wonga was placed on a $300 Good Behaviour Bond, with no conviction recorded, early this month, after he pleaded guilty to an assault on August 16 last year.