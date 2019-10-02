Second stage of Gympie trail project officially opened

GREAT DAY OUT: Monkland resident Dianne Kewin with Tilly the cattle dog on the Mary River to Rail Trail near The Sands.

SUNDAY morning saw the official opening of stage two of the Mary River to Rail Trail.

This next stage delivers a 2.2km extension from The Sands Park through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and Deep Creek Fossicking Area to the One Mile Sports Complex.

Stage three, now well under construction, will see the trail route use a combination of new and existing sealed pathways to connect the One Mile Sports Complex to the Aquatic and Recreation Centre and up to the historic Mary Valley Rattler Rail Station on Tozer St.

The new section of the trail is best accessed from The Sands Park at Kidgell St where there was free coffee on offer for the opening of the new section.

The official opening was at 8am.

The section ends at Brisbane Rd and connects via the pathway from the One Mile Sports Complex to Pengelleys Bridge over Deep Creek.

Stage two of the project was delivered with funding from a $1million grant from the State Government under round two of the Queensland Government Works for Queensland Program.

Stage three is also funded - under round three of the State's program.

"The funding covering the full project costs have allowed the council to complete all trail formation and surface works, parkland enhancements (including an extension to the Sands Park carpark), a pedestrian and cycle bridge connection across Deep Creek, revegetation and landscape works and picnic seating,” a spokesman for Gympie Regional Council said.