Health

Second NSW measles alert in 48 hours

by Heather McNab
6th Feb 2020 9:12 AM

NSW Health has issued its second measles alert in two days as an infant has become the tenth person diagnosed with the illness in the state in 2020.

The department said on Thursday the baby - who is too young to have been vaccinated - spent time in Sydney's southeast while infectious before the diagnosis was suspected.

 

The baby was taken to Eastgardens Shopping Centre on January 29, Bat Country Cafe in Randwick on January 30, Centennial Park children's playground on January 31 and both the Royal Hotel Randwick and Maloney's Grocer in Coogee on Monday.

The infant was taken to Westfield Eastgardens shopping centre.
Southeast Sydney's deputy director of public health Dr Vicky Sheppeard said there is no risk in going to the locations.

However, infants, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems who visited the locations at the same time should get in contact with the public health unit to see whether protective antibodies are required, while others should be alert for symptoms until February 21.

"Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should phone their GP to ensure they don't wait alongside other patients before seeing their doctor," Dr Sheppeard said in a statement on Thursday.

Symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose and sore eyes, followed by a red spotty rash that starts on the head and spreads down.

