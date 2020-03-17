Second man wanted by police over Gympie murder

AT LARGE: Police are searching for the men pictured above - Nathan Caulfield and Trent Dyhrberg in the Gympie region who are persons of interest in a murder committed in Amamoor last Thursday night.

POLICE are searching for a second “person of interest” following the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Gympie man Michael Zanco last Thursday.

Detectives are searching for a third person of interest in the alleged murder of Michael Zanco. Trent Edward Dyhrberg (pictured) is described as caucasian, 182cm tall, muscular build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gympie man Trent Edward Dyhrberg, 33, is wanted by police as they continue to search for Nathan John Caulfield, 32, who yesterday escaped a police hunt in the Monkland area.

Michael Zanco, 22, died on Friday after being shot on Thursday night at an Amamoor property.

Mr Caulfield could be armed and is a person of interest who police allege drove Mr Zanco to Gympie Hospital on Thursday night after he was allegedly shot in the back of the head at an isolated property in Amamoor.

Detectives do not believe the men are in hiding together.

The police call out to find Mr Dyhrberg came after a third man – Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, was charged with murder and attempted armed robbery this morning.

He appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning, where he was remanded in custody until October 12.

He pleaded guilty to outstanding charges from February that included possessing ammunition in the form of 49 of .22 calibre rounds and failing to dispose of syringes. He did not enter a plea to the charges of murder and attempted armed robber. Nor did he apply for bail.

Police comb bushland near the Frayne Rd property where 22-year-old Michael Zanco was shot dead last Thursday night.

He was due to appear in court yesterday at 9am, but was arrested at home at an Old Maryborough Rd address where he was found sleeping about 11am (that day), detective inspector Gary Pettiford said.

The inspector said police were alleging robbery was the motivation behind the shooting.

Police are searching for Nathan Paul Caulfield, 32, who is described as caucasian, around 180cms tall who was last wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

He said Mr Caulfield and Mr Zanco were known to each other.

The firearm involved in the shooting is still missing, he said.

Today SES workers and police were scouring bushland on the Frayne Rd property where it is alleged the shooting took place.

SES hunt for clues in an Amamoor shooting on Tuesday.

Police are also asking residents between Jones Hill States School and Eaglehawk Dr to check their yards for a PVC pipe or a spud gun painted red that could have been dropped in the area after the shooting.

The car belonging to Nathan Caulfield, who police are searching for as a person of interest in the murder of a 22-year-old man at Amamoor. Photo: Police media

Residents are asked to contact police immediately if they see either of the two men.

Trent Edward Dyhrberg is described as caucasian, 182cm tall, with a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Nathan John Caulfield is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

Mr Caulfield was last seen travelling in a silver Ford Falcon utility with Queensland registration 268 ZOW.

“Do not approach these men,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

“Nathan and Trent, if you are watching come forward and speak to us for your own safety.”

Det Insp Pettiford said the victim’s family had been kept up-to-date daily.

“They are happy with the investigation. Having said that – it will not bring back the loss of their son,” he said.

He said the investigation was like a large jigsaw with many pieces to put together.

“One person is a great result but we still have a long way to go.”