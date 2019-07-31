Menu
Crime

Second man nabbed after pub stabbing

by Chris Clarke and Toni Benson-Rogan
31st Jul 2019 3:46 PM
A SECOND man wanted in relation to a murder at Plainland, near Ipswich, has been apprehended.

It comes after a lengthy manhunt following the stabbing death of Oakey man Paul Rock in the rear car park of the Porters Plainland Hotel on July 1.

Paul Rock.
A police spokesman said officers patrolling Teys Road, Holmview observed the man driving a Toyota Aurion.

It is alleged the car then accelerated away at speed and the officers pursued the vehicle with Polair tracking from above.

Following the pursuit, a 21-year-old man was apprehended at Heritage Park, in Brisbane's south, about 1.30pm without incident.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries, a spokesman said.

