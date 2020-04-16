Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

Paramedics were called to a second single vehicle rollover crash in the Gympie area in two nights, the latest one at Monkland this morning.

AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at Monkland, the second similar crash in two nights.

Queensland Ambulance Service this morning reported paramedics had taken a patient to Gympie Hospital after a rollover crash on Nicholas Christopher Drive.

The incident occurred at 1.15am and the patient was in a stable condition, QAS Media reported.

The previous crash occurred at 1.22am yesterday and also involved a person taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover crash.

That crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Federal and the patient had suffered minor injuries.