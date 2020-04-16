Menu
Paramedics were called to a second single vehicle rollover crash in the Gympie area in two nights, the latest one at Monkland this morning.
News

Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

Arthur Gorrie
16th Apr 2020 7:46 AM
AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at Monkland, the second similar crash in two nights.

Queensland Ambulance Service this morning reported paramedics had taken a patient to Gympie Hospital after a rollover crash on Nicholas Christopher Drive.

The incident occurred at 1.15am and the patient was in a stable condition, QAS Media reported.

The previous crash occurred at 1.22am yesterday and also involved a person taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover crash.

That crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Federal and the patient had suffered minor injuries.

