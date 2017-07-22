Second Gunabul homestead conviction

COURT: A second Gunabul homestead burglary conviction was recorded in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

A SECOND Gunabul Homestead burglar has been convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court was told Samuel Bulla, 18, of Gympie was no longer in contact with his older co-offenders and had suffered from being de-stabilised by his mother's disappearance and probable death when he was 13.

Bulla pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including entering a dwelling, multiple counts of entering premises to commit offences, receiving tainted property, possession of suspected stolen property, stealing, possessing and supplying dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing controlled drugs unlawfully on a range of dates between February 27 and March 3.

One of the charges alleged he broke into Gunabul Homestead on or about February 26 or 27 and stole alcoholic drinks, steak and golfing equipment.

Another young man, Jake Voller, 18, was convicted earlier this year of Gunabul Homestead offences on the same dates and was placed on suspended jail and probation, counting time already served.

Police told the court a total of $7000 was outstanding from various offences involving five 8kg bags of Nolan steak, as well as rum and liqueurs, whisky and bourbon.

Other items taken included golf shoes, T-shirts and towels taken from the premises and its Par 3 golf course shop.

Items found on a March 3 raid at a motel where he was staying included marijuana and seeds, as well as spirits.

Police said Bulla's mobile phone contained messages relating to the supply of marijuana.

Magistrate Ross Woodford placed him on 12 months probation, taking into account a previously clean record.