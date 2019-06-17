Second dunny dump point brings no relief to beach campers

Another load of camping tourists head over the Noosa River.

Another load of camping tourists head over the Noosa River. Warren Lynam

A SECOND dump point for portable toilets will be installed for Teewah Beach campers during the next 12 months as fears grow about the impact of effluent on groundwater in the Cooloolaba Recreation Area.

Money has been allocated in the Department of Environment and Science budget to do the work.

"Teewah Beach campers are asked to bring self-contained portable toilets to help reduce bush toileting," a DES spokesperson said.

"Visitors can currently empty portable toilets at the Dump Ezy facility at Freshwater campground near Double Island Point.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services is installing the second Dump Ezy point at Second Cutting on Noosa North Shore, which will help campers at the southern half of Teewah Beach."

Toilet facilities to service up to 2600 campers in peak periods were currently only available at the off-beach Freshwater camp ground, the Freshwater picnic area and immediately adjacent the Leisha Track at Double Island Point.

Teewah resident Lindsay Dines said University of the Sunshine Coast research had found e-coli present in pippies on the beach because of people using sand dunes for their toileting.

Reader poll Will a second dumping point for portable toilets stop bush toileting at Teewah Beach? Yes, I think it will work.

No, not enough people have portable toilets.

I'm not sure. Vote View Results

Mr Dines said the Strategic Directions for Cooloola report a decade ago had called for mandatory portable toilets for all beach users, and camping caps of 2000, 1200 and 600 people at different times of the year to allow the beach to recover.

"The landscape of Teewah prevents the construction of permanent toilets along the beach," the DES spokesperson said.

"This long, narrow stretch of beach is backed by unstable sand dunes that are constantly changing. In addition, building toilets there would require earthworks after major clearing of vegetation, both of which are not appropriate for this sensitive coastal management area."