Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
News

Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

Jessica Cook
25th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR the residents of Sandrabarbara Dr in Booral, it's been an unsettling few weeks.

The Chronicle understands the alleged murder of a man took place at the same home where a person was found deceased on the driveway last month.

It's also understood the home is rented privately.

Police confirmed the former death was not being treated as suspicious but could not provide further details.

The latter however is subject to a major investigation.

Craig Anthony Leahey faced court on Thursday charged with the murder of Lee Andrew Price.

Police will allege Mr Leahey attended the Booral house and fatally attacked Mr Price in the yard, under the high set home.

Mr Leahey is in custody awaiting a December court date.

More Stories

booral editors picks fccrime fraser coast hervey bay homicide murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News From north to south, it’s a burning issue on which Queenslanders want tough and decisive action as the state election looms. YOUR SAY SURVEY RESULTS

        • 25th Sep 2020 5:09 AM
        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Tin Can Bay man ‘floors it’ from police for fifth time

        Premium Content Tin Can Bay man ‘floors it’ from police for fifth time

        News A 22-year-old’s decision to run from authorities has been blamed on a ‘rush of...

        ‘Don’t don’t do these things in the coming days’: rural firies warn

        ‘Don’t don’t do these things in the coming days’: rural firies...

        News Local rural fire brigade says it’s more important than ever to avoid the following...