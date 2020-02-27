Menu
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an alleged assault which occurred outside a Gympie pub just after midnight. Photo: File
Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

Philippe Coquerand
27th Feb 2020 8:21 AM
A MAN was allegedly hit in the face after a dispute outside a Gympie pub just after midnight.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene on Woolgar Road, Southside, just 200 metres down the road from the Jockey Club Hotel.

A man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after an alleged assault,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No complaint has been made to police.

It comes just days after a serious assault left a man with a fractured cheekbone at the Queenslander Hotel.

Just after midnight on February 23, a 23-year-old Gympie man was in the smoking area at the back of the Queenslander in Mary St when another man hit him in the face with a glass, knocking him out.

Police are currently looking for a man described as Caucasian in appearance, with short cropped brown hair and a solid build. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, mustard coloured long pants and grey sneakers.

In another incident this morning, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at Curra just before 5am.

The driver was reportedly heading northbounds on the Bruce Highway from Harvey Siding Road when the crash occurred.

Paramedics were called off as the driver did not require medical attention.

gympie assault gympie police police media pub assault queensland police service southside assault
