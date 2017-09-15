Seating and shade at new chapel

SITTING at the highest point of the Kandanga Cemetery, overlooking the rolling hills of the Mary Valley is the newly constructed Bunya Creek Chapel.

The $55,000 project will be formally unveiled later this year.

Julie Worth, from the Kandanga Cemetery Association, said the non-denominational chapel was designed with the Valley's community in mind.

"We have always had shade and seating problems (at the Kandanga Cemetery site),” Mrs Worth Said.

"It can get very hot, (especially) when traditionally funerals are held during the middle of the day.

"We (Kandanga Cemetery Association) were always having to put up shade and carry chairs.

"We thought a permanent structure would fix that problem,” she said.

According to Mrs Worth, the structure can comfortably seat about 90 people, with standing room near the building able to accommodate an additional 70.

The Kandanga Cemetery is the only burial site between Gympie and Kenilworth and provides Mary Valley residents with the ability to farewell loved ones locally.

The name of the building is derived from the Bunya Creek township, which was established where the current cemetery is now located.

Mrs Worth said the name paid homage to the history of the area.