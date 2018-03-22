Season starts with back to back wins

WINNING FEELING: Stags captain Chad Parker in action for the Valley Stags, who enjoyed a great win over the Sharks in the 2018 season opener two weeks ago.

Rugby League: Mary Valley Stags season has had a cracking start which the team hopes will continue this weekend against Nambour.

Kicking off the season two weeks ago, the Stags thrashed Caloundra 48-6 and had a gutsy victory last weekend over Caboolture 26-14.

What may be hard news to hear for Nambour is that Mary Valley played those two games with an under-strength side. With players returning for this weekend's clash, the Stags will have more depth.

Captain coach Chad Parker said it would be a tough game this weekend.

"We have a couple of ex-Crushers in our team, which will make things interesting,” he said.

With the score 10-all at half-time last weekend, the Stags found their way back in the second half.

"We bombed a couple of tries in the first half and I thought they would run out of puff in the second 40,” Parker said.

Vice-president Aaron Parker said he was very proud of the boys' performance against Caboolture.

"If you told me before the game we would win I would have laughed at you,” he said.

"We had a player (Owen Blinco) sent off for a concussion and we were calling players three hours before kick-off to have a full strength side.

"There were factors that made (the game against Caboolture) difficult but their defence was unbelievable.”

Stags hooker Darcy Braden echoed the style of Melbourne Storm hooker Cameron Smith, scoring three tries and receiving players' player for his performance.

"He led from the front and played his cards very well,” Chad Parker said. "He got the job done for us and found the try line.”

Stags head to Nambour this Saturday. Kick-off at 2.30pm.