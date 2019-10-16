Searing Gympie heat could intensify to 'damaging wind' storm

HEAT IS ON: As the temperature heats up the chance of a severe storm with wind gusts up to 90km/h intensifies on Thursday.

HEAT IS ON: As the temperature heats up the chance of a severe storm with wind gusts up to 90km/h intensifies on Thursday. Frances Klein

AFTER a week long reprieve from the 38C heat that blasted the region early last week, the mercury is on the rise again as Gympie enters a string of 30C plus weather.

Today is expected to reach 30C, before tomorrow packs a possible top of 33C and weather that could drop some rain and develop into a severe thunderstorm in the late afternoon with damaging wind gusts.

If temperatures follow predictions, Friday returns to 30C and Saturday will peak at 31C before a final blast on Sunday of 34C in Gympie.

The new wave of heat is being triggered by a surface trough moving eastwards over southern Queensland, BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said, with north/north westerly winds dragging in warmer air masses ahead of it.

The same surface trough could trigger severe gusty storms tomorrow as it moves eastwards, Ms Gardner said, with an upper trough adding to instability.

"The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts - in excess of 90km/h - these have the ability to bring branches and trees down and damage roofs,” she said.

Temperatures will begin to stabilise after this week, Ms Garner said, as a slightly cooler air mass moves in.

The fire danger could move to high on Saturday, she said.

The fire ban for the region has now been extended.