Owner of Punjabi Nights at Freshwater Deepak Kumar in front of the yacht that has been dumped on the side of Kamerunga Rd. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Offbeat

Who's boat is this boat? Council looking for mystery owner

by Jack Lawrie
23rd Apr 2019 8:33 AM
CAIRNS Regional Council is looking into the case of a boat mysteriously abandoned on the side of a Freshwater road.

Deepak Kumar, owner of the shop Punjabi Nights (formerly Freshwater Friendly Grocer) on Kamerunga Road found the boat sitting on the side of the road when he came to work on Friday at noon.

"I have no idea who it belongs to or where it came from," he said.

"We were the ones who complained because the other shops on the streets were closed for the holiday."

Mr Kumar said he saw kids playing near the boat and reported it to the police, as it could potentially be dangerous.

"We don't know who it belonged to, but someone must've left it there and not told anyone," he said.

The boat, which has no registration number, was left on a trailer, tilting off to the side of the footpath and cordoned off by police tape.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police investigated the site and handed the matter over to council.

"We weren't able to identify if it was stolen, which is why we haven't taken it," he said.

"Currently it's not committing an offence by being parked there."

