Search starts again for Queensland's youth stars

WINNER: Bundaberg artist Cher'nee Sutton with her 2017 Queensland Young Achiever award.
scott kovacevic
by

KNOW a young person who has made a difference?

Then why not nominate them for the Queensland Young Achiever Awards, which are once more on the lookout for the young stars of our state from Tuesday, September 12.

You could make the world of difference to a young person's confidence through a nomination and inspire them to continue their great work.

Nominations are sought throughout Queensland in the following categories: The University of Queensland Create Change Award; iFly Online Achievement Award; LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award; Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award; The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award; BB Print Regional Achiever Award; First National Leadership Award; and the WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award.

To submit a nomination, simply go online from September 12 to www.awardsaustralia.com/ qldyaa and click 'Nominate Now'. Nominations close December 15.

For assistance, phone the awards office on 1300055096 or email qldyaa@ awardsaustralia.com.

