The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
News

Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

by Maddy Morwood
28th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed.

The 21-year-old Brisbane man was swimming with friends when they were caught in a rip off Coolum Beach about 4.30pm.

Water police and helicopters were both involved in the search but called it off at 8pm for the night.

A land and air search continued on Sunday morning.

Local lifeguards resumed the search about 5am, with water police joining them about 6am.

The incident happened near Stumers Creek Rd, Coolum Beach.

Originally published as Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

