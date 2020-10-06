Search resumes at Mt Coot-tha for missing judge

The search for missing high profile Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew this morning continues, as friends and family remain hopeful for his return.

At first light this morning, a large search party from the Queensland Police Service and SES crews took to Mt Coot-tha to continue the search operation around the dense bushland.

Locals yesterday reported crews had also started searching for Judge Andrew at the nearby Enoggera Reservoir.

Judge Andrew left his home in Brisbane's north and headed in the direction of Mt Coot-tha, where it's understood he regularly takes morning walks.

The area became the scene of a search and rescue yesterday after Judge Andrew's car was found at Dillon Road, The Gap, on Sunday afternoon.

SES, police and family and friends are on the ground searching for Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Annette Dew

"A ground search commenced yesterday in Mt Coot-tha and is continuing today with assistance from SES," police said in a statement. "Police and the man's family hold concerns for his welfare."

High-profile lawyer and former Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts said he hoped Judge Andrew would return to his family and friends soon.

"Notwithstanding anything else it shows that judges are human beings," he said.

"They face enormous pressure, they work under extraordinary circumstances, public scrutiny and sometimes criticism.

"It's often said to be one of the loneliest jobs in the world.

"The legal profession, I'm sure, joins in wishing that he is well and hoping that he returns to be with his family and friends."

A large search effort is under way after Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew was reported missing. Picture: Annette Dew

Judge Andrew was admitted to the Supreme Court of Queensland in 1989.

He has practised extensively with Legal Aid Queensland, including acting counsel after being called to the Bar in 1998.

In 2001, Judge Andrew joined the private bar, where his practice focused on criminal and family law.

He was first appointed as Townsville's sole FCC judge in March last year.

Federal Court Judge Guy Andrew has been missing since Sunday night.

In a judgment handed down on September 1, the full bench found Judge Andrew had shown apprehended bias and abused the power of his esteemed position when he failed to afford a father a fair trial in a family law case.

Judge Andrew was appointed as the sole Federal Circuit Court judge in Townsville last year and was temporarily transferred to Brisbane where his sittings have been monitored in the wake of the court's findings.

Judge Andrew was being counselled, mentored and "closely monitored" after concerns were raised with the court and he was to receive further judicial training in relation to appropriate behaviour in court.

The September judgment found Judge Andrew had been "cruel, insulting, humiliating and rude" towards the legal defence team including solicitor Michael Dwyer and highly-respected Queen's Counsel Graeme Page.

In their decision, the appeal judges said: "The tone, nature and ferocity of his Honour's comments could never be seen as justified, and in our view resulted in the father not receiving a fair trial and raised the identified apprehended bias, that no matter what the father's case was as presented, it would be rejected."

Judge Andrew is described as caucasian, 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is urged to contact police.